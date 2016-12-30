Aaron Rodgers has been spectacular for the Packers down the stretch

Who’s hot
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 14 touchdown passes and no interceptions the past six games.
Who’s not
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has six interceptions in his past four games.
Number game
5 – Times the Patriots have been the No. 1 seed in the playoffs since the current format was established in 1990, tying the Broncos for the most. New England can lock down a record sixth No. 1 overall seed this week.
2017 NFL Draft
Dane Brugler of CBS Sports and NFLDraftScout.com gives his projections for the top 10 based on current draft position:
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE/OLB, Texas A&M — The Browns have needs all over the roster and unless they fall in love with a quarterback, this pick needs to be the best talent in the draft, which is Garrett.
2. San Francisco 49ers: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina — San Francisco desperately needs new life at the quarterback position, regardless of the front office and coaching situations. Despite only one season of starting experience, Trubisky has all the traits to be a successful NFL starter.
3. Chicago Bears: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame — The Bears have some intriguing talent on the roster, but the quarterback depth chart is disheartening. Although his tape shows youthful mistakes, Kizer also shows the veteran poise and ideal physical traits to play the position at a high level.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama — Jacksonville has invested heavily in the defensive line, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Jaguars do so again if a talent like Allen is available for them.
5. Tennessee Titans (from the Rams): Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama — The cornerback play for Tennessee has been below average this season and there will be upgrades this off-season. Humphrey is still raw in some areas, but he has the make-up and physical traits that teams covet.
6. New York Jets: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson — Opinions from NFL scouts are all over the place on Watson and his draft “value,” but the future of the position looks bleak for the Jets and the organization might need to take a chance on the Clemson product here.
7. San Diego Chargers: Jamal Adams, SS, LSU — The Chargers are feeling the void left by Eric Weddle in the secondary, but Adams has the total package to be an impact safety with his range, smarts and striking power.
8. Cincinnati Bengals: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama — Linebacker Rey Maualuga is a serviceable player, but Foster would be an instant upgrade with his combination of play speed, instincts and violence.
9. Carolina Panthers: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee — After investing several premium draft picks at defensive tackle, Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman will be shopping for pass rushers in this year’s class. Barnett isn’t a twitchy athlete, but he does everything very well and finds ways to be productive.
10. Cleveland Browns (from the Eagles): Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State — The Browns’ secondary has been routinely torched this season, with upgrades needed across the board. Hooker is still raw in areas, especially with his high-to-low pursuit angles, but his budding instincts and athleticism project a very high ceiling in the NFL.
Blitz
Since the NFL started seeding the postseason in 1975, No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have won 30 of 41 Super Bowls, or 73.2 percent of the titles. On the opposite end, fifth- and sixth-seeded teams have won only three times.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won 10 consecutive games against AFC West opponents. That ties the Houston Texans for the longest active streak.
The Detroit Lions haven’t won a division title since 1993.
The Denver Broncos scored three offensive touchdowns in December, the fewest in the league.
San Diego’s Antonio Gates is one touchdown catch away from tying Tony Gonzalez (111) for the most for a tight end in NFL history.
Seattle’s Jimmy Graham needs 141 yards to become the first tight end in franchise history to record a 1,000-yard season.
The Philadelphia Eagles have allowed 13 runs of 20-plus yards this season. That is the fourth most in the NFL.
Washington’s Kirk Cousins has thrown for a franchise-record 4,630 yards. A monster day would allow him to become only the ninth quarterback ever to reach 5,000 yards.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri turned 44 years old last week. He is the eighth player in NFL history to play a game at 44 or older.
Information from The Sports Xchange was used in this report.
