Lions can earn playoff spot with win over Cowboys as NFL playoff puzzle shaken up

The Atlanta Falcons not only are in the playoffs, they will go into the postseason as NFC South champs after Saturday’s results.
And thanks to Arizona’s stunning 34-31 win in Seattle (9-5-1), the Falcons (10-5) will play for a first-round bye in their regular-season finale.
The New York Giants (10-5) also now have a wild-card berth, which they couldn’t wrap up on their own Thursday night, thanks to Tampa Bay’s 31-24 loss in New Orleans.
The Buccaneers (8-7) remain alive but are behind the Washington Redskins (8-6-1). Both are looking at the Packers, who still have a chance at the NFC North title. Green Bay (9-6) will be watching Detroit (9-5) against the Dallas Cowboys (12-2) on Monday night in Arlington to see if its regular season finale in Motor City is a division showdown.
The Lions can clinch a playoff spot with a win or tie Monday night against the Cowboys.
The Cowboys have clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. They will play the lowest remaining seed after the NFC wild-card games Jan. 7-8.
AFC playoff picture
The Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts were eliminated with losses to Miami and Oakland. Miami’s win now means both Baltimore and Denver will be eliminated Sunday with a loss.
The New England Patriots will have to play to win in the final game of the regular season if they want home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
The Oakland Raiders can clinch the AFC West title and a first-round bye if Kansas City loses on Sunday night. But the Raiders’ hopes in the postseason took a huge blow when quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken right leg.
The Houston Texans can win the AFC South title for a second straight season Saturday night by beating Cincinnati after Tennessee lost to Jacksonville earlier Saturday. Tennessee lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the defeat to a broken right leg.
