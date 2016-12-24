Broken right leg for Raiders’ Carr, Titans’ Mariota

Oakland quarterback Derek Carr and Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota each broke his right leg on Saturday.
Carr will have surgery Sunday for a broken right fibula and is out indefinitely, coach Jack Del Rio announced after the Raiders’ 33-25 win over Indianapolis. Carr was twisted to the ground on a sack with the Raiders leading 33-14 in the fourth quarter.
Last week, the Raiders clinched their first playoff berth since 2002.
Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota will need a minimum of six weeks to recover from a fractured fibula. Mariota left the 38-17 loss to Jacksonville late in the third quarter after being sacked around the ankles.
Former Cowboys QB Matt Cassel will be Tennessee’s starter next week against Houston. The Titans needed Houston to lose in a late game Saturday to stay in the division race.
Browns: QB Robert Griffin III was diagnosed with a concussion. CB Joe Haden left with a neck injury.
Jets: QB Bryce Petty was ruled out with a left shoulder (non-throwing) injury; he will have an MRI.
Seahawks: WR Tyler Lockett suffered a severe right leg injury and was carted off in an air cast.
Redskins: WR DeSean Jackson was forced out with a jaw contusion.
Jaguars: RB T.J. Yeldon (ankle) and RB Chris Ivory (hamstring) both made early exits.
Dolphins: RB Jay Ajayi has an AC joint sprain but said he will be ready for next week.
