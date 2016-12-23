NFL Insider: Rookie Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill is the Chiefs’ No. 1 playmaker

Who’s hot
Kansas City Chiefs returner/receiver Tyreek Hill has six touchdowns in the past four games. He was one of only three rookies to earn Pro Bowl honors, joining Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.
Who’s not
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson had six carries for 22 yards in his return from knee surgery. He has been ruled of Saturday’s game with knee and groin injuries. For the season, the 10-year veteran averages 1.9 yards on his 37 rushes. Last season, Peterson led the league in attempts (327), rushing yards (1,485) and rushing touchdowns (11). He has no touchdowns this season.
Number game
71.6 Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford’s completion percentage, which is better than Drew Brees’ NFL-record 71.2 set in 2011.
2017 NFL Draft
Dane Brugler of CBS Sports and NFLDraftScout.com gives his top-10 draft-eligible prospects for the Alabama-Washington game:
1. DL Jonathan Allen, Ala (6-3, 292)
2. DE/OLB Tim Williams, Ala (6-3, 237)
3. LB Reuben Foster, Ala (6-1, 240)
4. WR John Ross, Wash (5-10, 190)
5. CB Marlon Humphrey, Ala (6-0, 192)
6. DT Vita Vea, Wash (6-4, 322)
7. TE O.J. Howard, Ala (6-6, 242)
8. CB Sidney Jones, Wash (6-0, 182)
9. FS Budda Baker, Wash (5-10, 192)
10. OT Cam Robinson, Ala (6-5, 326)
Blitz
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has thrown 21 pick-sixes since entering the NFL in 2004. That’s the third most in that span behind Drew Brees (23) and Philip Rivers (22).
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson needs one touchdown to set the team single-season record. Johnson, with 13 rushing touchdowns and four receiving scores, is tied with A&M alum John David Crow, who totaled 17 touchdowns for the Cardinals in 1962.
The New England Patriots have won eight consecutive AFC East titles, setting an NFL record. The L.A. Rams won seven consecutive NFC West titles from 1973-79.
Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree needs 134 yards for his second career 1,000-yard season. The Texas Tech alum had 1,105 yards in 2012.
Carolina’s Greg Olsen needs 8 yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
The Patriots have won eight games in a row against teams quarterbacked by a first- or second-year quarterback, according to ESPN. They are 38-11 against such clubs since the start of the 2001 season.
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker passed Dan Bailey as the most accurate in NFL history. The Texas product has made 89.6 percent of his career field-goal tries. He is 33 of 34 this season, with his only miss a block on a 34-yard attempt when New England’s Shea McClellin leaped over the long snapper.
Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo, a Texas alum, has 10.5 sacks, one short of setting a career high.
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner leads the league with 145 tackles, eight behind the franchise record of 153 set by Terry Beeson in 1978.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing with 1,129 yards, but his 5.5 average per carry leads all backs with at least 100 carries.
Last week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore made his first start since 2011. Miami won, giving Moore a 14-12 record as a starter.
The Chicago Bears have recovered three fumbles this season. The all-time franchise low is the five the 2003 team had.
Information from The Sports Xchange was used in this report.
