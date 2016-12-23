NFL Insider: Rookie Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill is the Chiefs’ No. 1 playmaker

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:00 Ezekiel Elliott Makes The Nice List By Giving Cowboys' O-Line UTVs for Christmas

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals