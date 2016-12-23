Lions rookie A’Shawn Robinson returns home to play Cowboys

A’Shawn Robinson is proud his 2-year-old niece, Ashlyn Robinson, already has learned to say, “Go Lions!”
It didn’t take long for the Robinsons to learn to love Detroit. Fort Worth remains home, but the Motor City became a second home the day the Lions drafted Robinson.
“I’ve adapted well,” Robinson said in a phone interview. “It’s a great place, and I’ve enjoyed being here.”
The former Fort Worth Arlington Heights star has gotten progressively better since the Lions made him a second-round pick. Although still listed as a backup at defensive tackle in the Lions’ 4-3, Robinson has started three of the past four games.
His 329 defensive snaps are second among the team’s defensive tackles, behind only Haloti Ngata.
“I think it’s going great,” Robinson said. “I’ve gotten better each week, progressed. I haven’t had a down moment, I feel like, since the season started. During training camp, I had technique issues, just adjusting from college to the NFL. But for the season so far, I feel like I haven’t had too many downs.”
Robinson has made 22 tackles, four for loss, with two sacks and two quarterback hits. The best thing he’s done is bat down passes at the line of scrimmage.
I’ve gotten better each week, progressed. I haven’t had a down moment, I feel like, since the season started.
Lions defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson
His seven passes defensed rank third among NFL defensive linemen, and Robinson credits the basketball skills he learned at Arlington Heights.
“I just try to watch the quarterback’s release,” Robinson said. “If I see him releasing the ball, I try to get my hands up and try to close the passing lane. I get close enough to reach out and be able to get my hand in his passing lane and bat it down. Really, it’s about watching his release and trying to time it up.”
Robinson’s batted ball on Thanksgiving Day against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford negated a pass interference penalty on teammate Tahir Whitehead. But the former Alabama All-American, who is stout against the run, calls his best play this season when he threw Chicago Bears running back Joique Bell for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Detroit 36.
If I keep elevating my game, I feel like I can be a great player in the NFL.
A’Shawn Robinson
“I knew I had to get in the gap,” Robinson said. “I didn’t want them to get the first down. I knew we needed the ball back. I saw the opportunity to shoot my gap and get in there, shoot the crease and make the play.”
Robinson is excited to return home this weekend, to see family for a couple of hours on Christmas Day and then, on Monday night, play once again at AT&T Stadium. It’s a chance to show just how far he’s come.
After 14 games, Robinson is more convinced than ever that he can become a great player.
“If I keep elevating my game, I feel like I can be a great player in the NFL,” Robinson said. “As long as I don’t get complacent, thinking I’m better than what I am. I just have to keep growing as a player. If I do that, I can be a great player.”
Charean Williams: 817-390-7760, @NFLCharean
Comments