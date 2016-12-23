Contenders elbow toward head of the line as playoffs approach

Dolphins (9-5) at Bills (7-7)
Noon, DirecTV/705
Line: Bills by 4 1/2
In his first start since 2011, Miami quarterback Matt Moore threw a career-high four touchdowns to keep the Dolphins in charge of the AFC’s final wild-card spot. The Dolphins control their playoff destiny as they travel to play a Buffalo team facing uncertainty throughout its organization. Bills tailback LeSean McCoy is coming off a season-high 153-yard, two-touchdown rushing game.
Jets (4-10) at Patriots (12-2)
Noon, KTVT/11
Line: Patriots by 17
Last week in Denver, New England finished with just 16 points, a season-low with Tom Brady at the helm. The Pats defense picked up the slack, forcing three turnovers and holding the Broncos to three points. Although New York is only 4-10, the Jets played New England tough in Week 12, holding a fourth-quarter lead before losing 22-17.
Titans (8-6) at Jaguars (2-12)
Noon, DirecTV/707
Line: Titans by 4 1/2
With a share of the division lead on the line, Tennessee became just the second team in 13 tries to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead. The Titans are enjoying their first three-game win streak since 2011. Jacksonville comes in as a loser of nine consecutive games and a week after firing head coach Gus Bradley. Former Buffalo coach Doug Marrone will serve as interim head coach.
Vikings (7-7) at Packers (8-6)
Noon, KDFW/4
Line: Packers by 7
Green Bay won late in Chicago to give the Packers four consecutive wins and a chance to claim the NFC North if the Packers should win out. Green Bay ran for a season high 226 yards including 162 and two touchdowns from converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery. Minnesota was underwhelming against Indy, losing 34-6. RB Adrian Peterson was banged up in his return, where he gained 22 yards on six carries, and won’t play.
Chargers (5-9) at Browns (0-14)
Noon, DirecTV/706
Line: Chargers by 4
Cleveland’s nightmare season continued in Buffalo. The Browns were gashed for 280 yards on the ground as they fell to the Bills 33-13. Robert Griffin III still has not thrown a touchdown since 2014. The Browns’ best chance to avoid a winless season is likely against San Diego, which has turned the ball over nine times in the last three weeks.
Redskins (7-6-1) at Bears (3-11)
Noon, DirecTV/710
Line: Redskins by 3
In their 26-15 loss to Carolina, Washington rushed for 29 yards and QB Kirk Cousins failed to throw a touchdown for the first time since the opener. The Redskins sit a half-game out of the playoffs as they travel to Chicago. Bears quarterback Matt Barkley is coming off a 362-yard performance against Green Bay but he also accounted for four turnovers.
Falcons (9-5) at Panthers (6-8)
Noon, DirecTV/709
Line: Falcons by 3
In two games without receiver Julio Jones, Atlanta has outscored opponents 83-27. Jones, who caught 12 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 against Carolina, is expected to return. The Panthers have been playing better defense as of late and held Washington to a season-low 15 points on Monday night.
Colts (7-7) at Raiders (11-3)
3:05 p.m., DirecTV/712
Line: Raiders by 3 1/2
With its playoff hopes on life-support, Indianapolis put on a show, defeating Minnesota 34-6. The Colts are 4-1 this year when Andrew Luck is interception-free. Oakland regained control of the AFC West last week, however the Raiders’ explosive offense has struggled of late, averaging 16 points in two games since QB Derrick Carr dislocated the pinkie of his throwing hand.
Buccaneers (8-6) at Saints (6-8)
3:25 p.m., DirecTV/713
Line: Saints by 3 1/2
Tampa Bay and New Orleans met in a Week 14 game in which the Bucs’ defense helped lead a 16-11 win. The following week, the Bucs allowed 449 yards to Dallas while QB Jameis Winston turned the ball over four times. The Saints rebounded offensively in Arizona after two poor performances, gaining 488 yards and 48 points.
Cardinals (5-8-1) at Seahawks (9-4-1)
3:25 p.m., KDFW/4
Line: Seahawks by 7 1/2
Arizona came into last week with the league’s top-ranked defense, then allowed the Saints 488 yards and 48 points. Points are always at a premium when Arizona and Seattle meet. In When the two teams met in Week 7, they combined for 12 points in five quarters before ending in a rare tie.
49ers (1-13) at Rams (4-10)
3:25 p.m., DirecTV/714
Line: Rams by 5
Different coach, same result for Los Angeles. Despite the change at the top, the Rams failed to score at least 20 points for the 11th game this season. San Francisco lost to the Falcons 41-13 after falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter. The 49ers’ only win this season was 28-0 over these Rams in the season opener.
Bengals (5-8-1) at Texans (8-6)
7:25 p.m., NFL Network
Line: Texans by 1
In a bold move, Houston has benched $72 million quarterback Brock Osweiler in favor of Tom Savage despite leading the AFC South. In Savage’s corner will be a fifth-ranked rushing attack (122.7 yards per game) and top-ranked defense (306.5 yards per game). Cincinnati, out of playoff contention, will have WR A.J. Green back after missing a month with a hamstring injury.
