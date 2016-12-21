NFL Insider

Defense setting the tone in Giants surge toward the playoffs

By Antonio Nickerson

Giants (10-4) at Eagles (5-9)

7:25 p.m., KXAS/5, NFL Network, Twitter

Line: Giants by 2 1/2

The playoffs are less than three weeks away but New York has been in playoff form for several weeks, winning eight of their past nine games. New York’s defense has stolen the show in the past two weeks, holding division leaders Detroit and Dallas to six and seven points, respectively. Philadelphia has lost five consecutive games, including last week’s 27-26 loss in Baltimore. The Giants defeated the Eagles 28-23 in Week 9 and would clinch a playoff spot with a win, plus keep their chances alive of claiming the NFC East and the NFC’s top seed.

