Redskins try to keep playoff hopes alive against Panthers

Panthers (5-8) at Redskins (7-5-1)
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Line: Redskins by 6 1/2
Hopes are gone of Carolina rekindling its magic of 2015. Aside from a five-takeaway performance against San Diego last week, the Panthers’ defense has been a shell of its former self. Ranked 11th against the pass last season, the Panthers have tumbled to 30th this year. Part of the drop-off can be attributed to the departure of cornerback Josh Norman, who signed a $75 million free-agent deal with Washington in the off-season. Washington, after beating Philly last week, comes in hoping to regain a wild-card spot in what has been billed as Josh Norman’s revenge game.
