Green Bay frozen in logjam of teams scrambling for the playoffs

Packers (7-6) at Bears (3-10)
Noon, DirecTV/711
Line: Packers by 5 1/2
After falling to 4-6, Green Bay has stormed back with three straight wins. In those games, Aaron Rodgers has thrown seven touchdowns with no interceptions and has taken only two sacks. The Green Bay defense has forced eight turnovers and totaled nine sacks during the streak. Chicago, which lost to the Packers 26-10 in Week 7, is 1-5 in its past six against Green Bay. Sub-zero temperatures are in the game forecast at Soldier Field.
Browns (0-13) at Bills (6-7)
Noon, DirecTV/705
Line: Bills by 10
Cleveland has not won a football game, regular or preseason, in more than a calendar year. Robert Griffin III was underwhelming in his return, completing 12 of 28 for 104 yards with an interception. Isaiah Crowell was a bright spot, rushing for 113 yards on 10 carries. Buffalo, which would need a minor miracle to make the playoffs, allowed 240 rushing yards to Pittsburgh.
Eagles (5-8) at Ravens (7-6)
Noon, DirecTV/710
Line: Ravens by 6
Baltimore came into last week with the league’s top-ranked defense before Tom Brady and his New England offense dropped 496 yards and 30 points on them. The loss dropped the Ravens behind the Steelers in the AFC North. The two will play on Christmas. Philadelphia, in the midst of a four-game losing streak, has gone 1-5 on the road this season.
Titans (7-6) at Chiefs (10-3)
Noon, DirecTV/707
Line: Chiefs by 5 1/2
Kansas City gained the AFC West lead with a 21-13 win over Oakland last Thursday. The Chiefs held Derek Carr to 2.9 yards per pass attempt and rookie Tyreek Hill scored on a reception and a punt return, giving him nine touchdowns on the year. Tennessee knocked off the defending champion Broncos 13-10 to keep even with Houston atop the AFC South.
Steelers (8-5) at Bengals (5-7-1)
Noon, DirecTV/709
Line: Steelers by 3
Pittsburgh took control of the AFC North with the help of Le’Veon Bell’s 298 scrimmage yards in snowy Buffalo. In the Steelers’ four-game win streak, Bell is averaging 205.8 yards per game. Cincinnati, which Pittsburgh beat 24-16 in Week 2, is playing its best football, outscoring opponents 55-24 in the past two games.
Lions (9-4) at Giants (9-4)
Noon, KDFW/4
Line: Giants by 4
New York gave the NFC’s winningest team a sobering reminder with bookend narrow losses on either end of Dallas’s 11-game winning streak. The Giants held the Cowboys’ offense to 260 yards – more than 120 below their average – and squeezed three turnovers from a team that had only nine going into the game. Detroit can win its first division title since 1993 with a win and losses by Green Bay and Minnesota.
Colts (6-7) at Vikings (7-6)
Noon, DirecTV/708
Line: Vikings by 5
Last week, with the division lead at stake, Andrew luck had one of his worst games of the year, turning the ball over three times and posting a 68.4 passer rating. The loss dropped Indianapolis to third in the AFC South. Minnesota ended a two-game skid in Jacksonville and now hopes to keep the ship afloat until reinforcements come next week with the possible return of RB Adrian Peterson.
Jaguars (2-11) at Texans (7-6)
Noon, KTVT/11
Line: Texans by 4
Houston has the fifth-ranked rushing attack and the sixth-ranked defense. Both showed up last week as the Texans ran for 185 yards and forced three turnovers to keep up with Tennessee in the AFC South. Jacksonville ends the season with three consecutive division games and a chance to play spoiler. But Houston is 4-0 in the division this season.
Saints (5-8) at Cardinals (5-7-1)
3:05 p.m., DirecTV/713
Line: Cardinals by 3
Through 12 weeks, New Orleans averaged 30.4 points per game. In their past two, though, the Saints have averaged 12 points and Drew Brees has no touchdowns and six interceptions. Now comes Arizona’s top-ranked defense, allowing 298.5 yards per game. The Cardinals passed for only 125 yards last week and then released WR Michael Floyd after his DUI arrest. Floyd, now with the Patriots, had only four games this season with more than 36 receiving yards.
49ers (1-12) at Falcons (8-5)
3:05 p.m., DirecTV/714
Line: Falcons by 13
Atlanta beat up on Los Angeles last week, leading by 42 after three quarters. The Falcons were without WR Julio Jones, who remains hobbled by a toe injury. Atlanta shares the NFC South lead with Tampa Bay. Not even a 193-yard rushing day from RB Carlos Hyde could help San Francisco avoid a bad day by the bay. The 49ers fell to the Jets in overtime for their 12th consecutive loss after a season-opening shutout of the Rams.
Raiders (10-3) at Chargers (5-8)
3:25 p.m., DirecTV/716
Line: Raiders by 2 1/2
In the span of a single game, Oakland went from being the top seed in the AFC to a wild-card team. In the Raiders’ sloppy loss to the Chiefs, QB Derek Carr had his worst day of the year, throwing for a season-low 117 yards with just 17 completions in 41 attempts. The going has been tough for San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers, too. He has been intercepted 13 times in his past six outings.
Patriots (11-2) at Broncos (8-5)
3:25 p.m., KTVT/11
Line: Patriots by 3
The case against Tom Brady winning a third MVP award grows more faint by the week. Against Baltimore’s top-ranked defense, Brady threw for 406 yards and three scores. For all his greatness, Brady’s Achilles’ heel has been the Mile High City where he is 2-7 all-time. The Broncos beat the Patriots twice in Denver last year, including in the AFC championship.
