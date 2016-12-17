Ex-TCU star Marcus Cannon has a team, position he can call home

2:31 Aledo finishes off a perfect run to a Texas state title Pause

0:56 Aledo coach Steve Wood talks about the Bearcats 7th state title

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

3:05 Carthage claims fifth title with 31-17 win over Abilene Wylie

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?