December 11, 2016 4:38 PM

Brady has Patriots in hunt for AFC’s top seed, but Ravens in way

By Antonio Nickerson

Special to the Star-Telegram

Ravens (7-5) at Patriots (10-2)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Line: Patriots by 6  1/2

Over the past eight years, Baltimore and New England have met three times in the playoffs including a pair of AFC championships. This matchup has a similar feel. The Pats, led by MVP candidate Tom Brady who has yet to throw his second interception, control their destiny on the way to the AFC’s top seed. In their way is a Baltimore team that boasts a top-ranked defense and is coming off a 38-6 victory, their largest since 2012. The Ravens must win to remain tied with the Steelers (8-5) for the AFC North lead and improve their wild-card chances.

