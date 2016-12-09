Midlothian, Baylor alum Bryce Petty gets audition with Jets

My five cents
1 Bryce Petty gets a four-game audition to show the New York Jets he’s their quarterback of the future. The former Baylor star, a fourth-round pick in 2015, made his first career start in Week 10 and lost to the Los Angeles Rams 9-6. “I’m a kid from Midlothian, Texas,” Petty told reporters in New York. “Who would’ve ever thought I would be where I am now? I’m excited for the opportunity.”
2 Josh Doctson’s season officially ended when the Washington Redskins designated center Kory Lichtensteiger to return from injured reserve. That means the former Mansfield Legacy and TCU receiver, their first-round pick, will remain on IR where the Redskins placed him Oct. 21 with chronic tendonitis in his left Achilles’ tendon.
3 Christine Michael remains the Seattle Seahawks’ leading rusher with 469 yards, but the Texas A&M alum now plays for the Green Bay Packers. Michael, in his fourth game with Green Bay, led the Packers with nine carries last week though he gained only 19 yards.
4 An ankle injury has slowed New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett. The former Texas A&M star, a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, has caught only six passes for 40 yards the past three games. He has not scored since Oct. 9. But the Patriots are counting on him to replace Rob Gronkowski.
5 Adrian Peterson has passed the 11-week mark in his rehab from surgery to repair a torn meniscus. The Minnesota Vikings running back might — or might not — return this season. Peterson, who carries an $18 million cap hit for next season, won’t return under his current contract. He won’t risk his future by playing in meaningless games, so the Vikings will have to stay in contention for the Palestine native to get back on the field this season.
