NFL will play 4 games in the UK in 2017

The National Football League is serious about capturing the United Kingdom fan base.
The league announced on Friday that it would schedule four games in London in 2017.
The NFL has played three games in London to sellout crowds in each season since 2014. With four games in 2017, the league will have played 21 games in the UK since the first regular-season game in London in 2007.
Teams and venues for 2017 will be announced Tuesday, December 13, via Facebook Live at facebook.com/nfl, with season ticket renewals beginning on Thursday, December 15 via Ticketmaster.
The league played three games in the UK this season and one in Mexico.
Jacksonville played Indianapolis on Oct. 2 at Wembley Stadium. Jacksonville is committed to playing a home game in the UK through 2020, all at Wembley.
The Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants met on Oct. 23 at Twickenham Stadium and Cincinnati and the Washington played on Oct. 30 at Wembley.
Oakland and Houston played in Mexico City on Nov. 21.
The Dallas Cowboys played Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in 2014.
Since 2007, the NFL has achieved accelerated growth in the UK. Sunday viewership of NFL games has more than doubled and the Super Bowl audience has increased more than 75 percent. This season, the NFL is on pace to reach a record number of unique TV viewers in the UK.
