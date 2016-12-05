Tickets available for Super Bowl Opening Night event in Houston

For fans wanting to get a piece of the Super Bowl action early, the NFL is bringing back the Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade again.
The NFL will kick off Super Bowl LI festivities in Houston with the Super Bowl Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade on Monday, January 30, 2017 at Minute Maid Park.
Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com.
Super Bowl Opening Night, which debuted at Super Bowl 50 in the San Francisco Bay Area, will be the first time the players and coaches meet with the media in Houston. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with interviews from 7:15-8:15 p.m. and 9-10 p.m.
Fans will sit in the stadium stands and watch thousands of media interview the Super Bowl players. In addition, the event will feature live musical performances from premiere talent, special appearances and autographs by NFL Legends, cheerleaders and team mascots, and a Red Carpet fan photo opportunity.
Super Bowl Opening Night in Houston will be televised live on NFL Network. Fans in attendance will receive gift bags with a radio to tune into NFL Network coverage and listen to some of the individual player interviews from the podium microphones.
Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com and start as low as $20.00. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Super Bowl LI will be played February 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Comments