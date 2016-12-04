NFL Insider

Luck back as Colts try to stay in contention in subpar AFC South

By Antonio Nickerson

Colts (5-6) at Jets (3-8)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Line: Colts by 1  1/2

Despite everyone’s efforts to do the opposite, someone will win the AFC South. Indianapolis, which had a stronghold on the division for the better part of the last decade-and-a-half, has not taken advantages of its opportunities to do so. After suffering through a seven-point output at the hands of Pittsburgh, the Colts will welcome the return of Andrew Luck who had the team on a 3-1 run before he was concussed 15 days ago. New York, loser of three consecutive games, is now a team comprised of individuals looking to save their jobs and, in the case of Ryan Fitzpatrick, looking to audition for other teams.

