Early playoff seedings taking shape with Week 13 games

Chiefs (8-3) at Falcons (7-4)
Noon, DirecTV/705
Line: Falcons by 5 1/2
Kansas City has found a budding star in rookie receiver Tyreek Hill, who scored touchdowns running, receiving and returning in a win over Denver. The Chiefs currently hold the AFC’s No. 5 seed and are a game behind Oakland in the AFC West. The bye served Atlanta well. With Tampa Bay breathing down their necks, last week the Falcons had their biggest win of the year, defeating Arizona 38-19.
Lions (7-4) at Saints (5-6)
Noon, KDFW/4
Line: Saints by 6 1/2
After starting 1-3, Detroit has risen from its early grave to take control of the NFC North behind a slew of come from behind victories. QB Matthew Stafford has been the catalyst, turning the ball over just once in the past six games. Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown for 30 touchdowns and 3,587 yards and has New Orleans riding the momentum of a 28-point win over the Rams.
Rams (4-7) at Patriots (9-2)
Noon, DirecTV/711
Line: Patriots by 13 1/2
Fifteen years after beating the Rams in the Super Bowl, Bill Belichick and the Patriots are still at it. QB Tom Brady has an 18-1 touchdown to interception ratio in just seven starts, but now will go the rest of the season without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had back surgery on Friday. Los Angeles’ rookie Jared Goff showed promise at New Orleans, throwing three touchdowns.
Broncos (7-4) at Jaguars (2-9)
Noon, DirecTV/708
Line: Broncos by 3 1/2
If the playoffs started today, Denver would be watching the games on Peyton Manning’s couch. Denver will start rookie QB Paxton Lynch because Trevor Siemian is out with a left foot sprain. A win over disappointing Jacksonville, which has lost six in a row, is crucial considering the Broncos finishing schedule of Tennessee, New England, Kansas City and Oakland.
Texans (6-5) at Packers (5-6)
Noon, KTVT/11
Line: Packers by 6 1/2
Houston seems like its trying not to win the AFC South, but it can’t give away the division. Losers of two straight, the Texans have failed to score more than 20 points in seven of 11 games. Following four consecutive losses, allowing over 30 points in each, Green Bay steadied the ship in Philly, allowing the Birds just 13 points. R-E-L-A-X. The Packers could be poised for one of their late-season runs.
Eagles (5-6) at Bengals (3-7-1)
Noon, DirecTV/710
Line: Bengals by 1 1/2
Philadelphia’s defeat Sunday night felt like a funeral for the Eagles’ season, with Aaron Rodgers delivering the eulogy. Since starting 3-0, the Eagles have gone 2-6. Rookie QB Carson Wentz has thrown six touchdowns and eight interceptions in that span. The Bengals have no wins since October, no security blanket in WR A.J. Green and, it seems, no realistic path to the postseason after four straight trips.
Dolphins (7-4) at Ravens (6-5)
Noon, DirecTV/706
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2
In terms of wins and losses, no two playoff hopefuls are less safe. Baltimore is tied with Pittsburgh for the AFC North lead and Miami, winners of six in a row, holds the sixth seed only because of tie-breakers. The Dolphins’ offensive spark, RB Jay Ajayi, is coming off a 45-yard rushing effort and now draws the Ravens’ top-ranked rush defense.
49ers (1-10) at Bears (2-9)
Noon, DirecTV/709
Line: Pick ’em
Cover your eyes kids. San Francisco coach Chip Kelley, famous for his fast-paced offense, ironically became the fastest team eliminated from NFC playoff contention. Even so, QB Colin Kaepernick is still out to prove something. He threw three touchdowns and rushed for 113 last week, his highest totals since 2014. Chicago, led by QB Matt Barkley, is a loss away from elimination.
Bills (6-5) at Raiders (9-2)
3:05 p.m., DirecTV/713
Line: Raiders by 3
Buffalo’s brand of football could be deadly if they sneak into the playoffs. The Bills have a league-low six giveaways and the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack, at 157.4 yards per game. Standing in their playoff path is the AFC’s current second-seed Oakland Raiders (not a typo), who’s quarterback Derrick Carr took all practice snaps from the shotgun this week after dislocating his right pinkie against Carolina.
Giants (8-3) at Steelers (6-5)
3:25 p.m., KTVT/4
Line: Steelers by 6
Rather than picking their poison, Indianapolis’ defense chose to double down in the form of and was torched by both RB Le’Veon Bell and WR Antonio Brown, who totaled 233 yards and four touchdowns last week. New York has won its past six games, is the only team to beat Dallas, and has the Cowboys at home next Sunday night, giving the Giants a realistic shot at the division and the NFC’s top playoff spot.
Redskins (6-4-1) at Cardinals (4-6-1)
3:25 p.m., DirecTV/714
Line: Cardinals by 2 1/2
If Washington is Indiana Jones, sixth seed in its clutches, then the rest of the NFC is a giant boulder trying to stop the ’Skins from snatching the NFC’s final playoff spot. Kirk Cousins is doing all he can, passing for 824 yards and six touchdowns the past two weeks, with no turnovers. Arizona hasn’t translated its ninth-ranked offense and top-ranked defense into a consistent winner.
Buccaneers (6-5) at Chargers (5-6)
3:25 p.m., DirecTV/716
Line: Chargers by 3 1/2
QB Jameis Winston and company never got the memo that they weren’t supposed to be playoff contenders. Winston and WR Mike Evans are maturing into superstars and Tampa Bay’s defense has not allowed more than 17 points during its three-game win streak. San Diego has the fourth-ranked scoring offense (28.5) and hopes to spoil the Bucs’ playoff hopes.
Panthers (4-7) at Seahawks (7-3-1)
7:30 p.m., KXAS/5
Line: Seahawks by 7
Seattle scored five points last week. That’s the Seahawks, not the Mariners. QB Russell Wilson had only his fourth multi-interception day in four years. While the Seahawks maintain a stranglehold on the NFC West, they are a half game from losing the No. 2 seed and its home field benefits. A game Carolina team, 13th in the NFC, has likely exhausted its opportunities to rally.
Comments