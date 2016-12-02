Charean Williams’ NFL Insider: My five cents

My five cents
1. New England Patriots right tackle Marcus Cannon signed a five-year contract extension worth up to $32.5 million last week. The deal, which runs through 2021, includes $14.5 million in guarantees. The team’s 2011 fifth-round pick out of TCU, who overcame non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma as a rookie, has started 29 of 75 games played. He ranks as the Patriots’ best lineman this season.
2. Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson made his first start last week. The second-round pick from Arlington Heights has 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and five pass deflections. Only cornerbacks Darius Slay (10) and Nevin Lawson (six) have more pass breakups for Detroit.
3. Cincinnati Bengals right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who played only six games last season while recovering from the torn ACL he had in his final game at Texas A&M, has allowed 6.5 sacks. The Bengals are rotating him with veteran Eric Winston.
4. The Houston Texans’ addition of Brock Osweiler clearly was a huge mistake. Houston signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract, with $37 million guaranteed, committing the Texans to him for at least another season. His 13 interceptions tie for the league lead and his 72.2 passer rating ranks last.
5. Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett returns this week after missing five games while recovering from knee surgery. The A&M alum was injured on a cut block by another former Aggie star, Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews, though Bennett limped through the Arizona Cardinals game before undergoing surgery. The Seahawks have allowed an average of 119.4 rushing yards per game without Bennett.
