Two fast starters now trying to salvage NFL playoff hopes

Packers (4-6) at Eagles (5-5)
7:30 p.m., ESPN
Line: Eagles by 4
Philadelphia’s season started with such promise. Three weeks in, rookie quarterback Carson Wentz had already been anointed as the NFL’s next best thing. The Eagles started 3-0 and took an early lead in the NFC East but now find themselves at the bottom of the competitive division. Green Bay similarly started 3-1 and has come completely unraveled, losing five of its past six. With six games remaining and their respective divisions slipping away, this matchup serves as a stepping stone for each team to salvage its season by staying in the hunt for a wild-card berth.
