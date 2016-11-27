NFL Insider

November 27, 2016 3:51 PM

Two fast starters now trying to salvage NFL playoff hopes

By Antonio Nickerson

Special to the Star-Telegram

Packers (4-6) at Eagles (5-5)

7:30 p.m., ESPN

Line: Eagles by 4

Philadelphia’s season started with such promise. Three weeks in, rookie quarterback Carson Wentz had already been anointed as the NFL’s next best thing. The Eagles started 3-0 and took an early lead in the NFC East but now find themselves at the bottom of the competitive division. Green Bay similarly started 3-1 and has come completely unraveled, losing five of its past six. With six games remaining and their respective divisions slipping away, this matchup serves as a stepping stone for each team to salvage its season by staying in the hunt for a wild-card berth.

