Stretch run finds contenders jockeying for playoff position

Titans (5-6) at Bears (2-8)
Noon, DirecTV/707
Line: Titans by 5
Tennessee, once viewed as a team on the rise, took a blow to their playoff hopes with a division loss to Indianapolis. In that game, Demarco Murray became the first Titans running back to eclipse 1,000 yards since Chris Johnson in 2013. Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler is day-to-day with a shoulder injury. Fourth-year man Matt Barkley makes his first career start in Cutler’s absence.
Jaguars (2-8) at Bills (5-5)
Noon, DirecTV/706
Line: Bills by 7 1/2
Buffalo isn’t dead yet. The Bills have the league’s top-ranked run offense (157.8 yards per game). . With four of their next five at home, Buffalo still has an outside shot to end their NFL-long 16-year playoff drought. Jacksonville averages 17.2 points per game on the road. Without a turnaround, the end of the road could be next for coach Gus Bradley.
Bengals (3-6-1) at Ravens (5-5)
Noon, DirecTV/705
Line: Ravens by 4
Baltimore’s second-ranked defense (295.1) allowed 417 yards to Dallas. The Ravens must win to keep pace with the division-leading Steelers, who won on Thanksgiving. Cincinnati has not won in a month and their hopes of a sixth consecutive playoff appearance are fading. The Bengals have beaten the Ravens five times in a row.
Cardinals (4-5-1) at Falcons (6-4)
Noon, DirecTV/709
Line: Falcons by 5
Before Atlanta’s bye, the Falcons had their worst game of the season in Philadelphia, scoring a season-low 15 points and allowing 208 yards rushing. Arizona running back David Johnson has had 100 scrimmage yards in every game this season, including a 160-yard, two touchdown performance last week. The Cardinals have yet to beat a team with a winning record.
Giants (7-3) at Browns (0-11)
Noon, DirecTV/710
Line: Giants by 7
New York has won five in a row, led by defensive player of the year candidate Landon Collins, who has 43 tackles, two sacks, and five interceptions in that span. The Giants control the NFC wild card race and a win would keep them two games behind Dallas in the NFC East race. Cleveland has been outscored 87-26 in its last three games and remains on target to be the second team ever to go 0-16.
Rams (4-6) at Saints (4-6)
Noon, DirecTV/712
Line: Saints by 7
Los Angeles quarterback Jared Goff had a forgettable NFL debut, finishing 17 of 31 for 134 yards and no touchdowns. The Rams failed to eclipse 10 points for the fourth consecutive week. New Orleans will be working off 10 days of rest but is on the brink of squandering another season of Drew Brees’ prime. Brees leads the league with 327.7 passing yards per game.
49ers (1-9) at Dolphins (6-4)
Noon, DirecTV/711
Line: Dolphins by 7 1/2
Five consecutive wins leaves Miami only one game out of the AFC wild-card race. During the streak, breakout star Jay Ajayi has averaged 137 rushing yards. Of the Dolphins’ next six opponents, only one has a winning record. The 49ers are the anti-Cowboys, losing nine consecutive games after winning convincingly in their season opener.
Chargers (4-6) at Texans (6-4)
Noon, KTVT/11
Line: Chargers by 2
Several calls went against Houston last week in a 27-20 loss to Oakland. Texans’ quarterback Brock Osweiler only has one turnover-free game this season. Win or lose, the Texans still will lead the AFC South. Despite its record, San Diego is second in points per game (29.2) and could be a challenge for Houston’s fifth-ranked defense.
Seahawks (7-2-1) at Buccaneers (5-5)
3:05 P.M., KDFW/4
Line: Seahawks by 6
Seattle is in playoff form. The Seahawks have won three in a row and are allowing a league-low 17.3 points per game. Tampa Bay refuses to die. Quarterback Jameis Winston has been intercepted just twice in his past six starts after being picked off eight times in his first four. A win, paired with an Atlanta loss, would leave the Bucs tied atop the NFC South.
Patriots (8-2) at Jets (3-7)
3:25 P.M., DirecTV/714
Line: Patriots by 7
In his six games back from suspension, New England quarterback Tom Brady has been phenomenal with 16 touchdowns and just one interception. The Pats are in a dog fight with the Raiders for the AFC’s top seed. New York goes back to Ryan Fitzpatrick after he missed the last game with a sprained knee. Fitzpatrick threw for 591 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in two games against the Patriots in 2015.
Panthers (4-6) at Raiders (8-2)
3:25 P.M., KTVT/11
Line: Raiders by 3
Oakland continues to ace every test this season. The Raiders are clinging to a one-game lead over the Chiefs and Broncos in the AFC West. At times, Carolina has looked like its 2015 self but the Panthers have struggled to find consistency. Despite winning last week, the Panthers’ playoff hopes took a shot when linebacker Luke Kuechly suffered a concussion.
Chiefs (7-3) at Broncos (7-3)
7:30 P.M., KXAS/5
Line: Broncos by 3 1/2
Kansas City’s five-game win streak was snapped by Tampa Bay last week. The loss also marked the end of a 10-game home win streak dating to last season. The Chiefs will now travel to Denver to face the Broncos, who are coming off a bye. The Chiefs allow 18.7 points per game and the Broncos allow 18.9, therefore a low-scoring affair is expected. Both teams need the win to keep pace with the Raiders in a tight AFC West race.
Comments