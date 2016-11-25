TCU alum Jason Verrett hopes to return to NFL better than ever

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence Pause

0:53 TCU's Howard, Hill on historic win over Texas

1:06 TCU's Patterson on the win over Texas

0:52 TCU QB Sawyer on 97-yard TD drive

1:00 TCU's Sawyer on Frogs' young RBs

0:22 TCU LB Ty Summers on the historic win over Texas

0:41 Cowboys CB Anthony Brown says he has no respect for Ravens WR Steve Smith

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:02 Aledo defeats Abilene Cooper 56-35