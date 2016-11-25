TCU alum Jason Verrett hopes to return to NFL better than ever

Jason Verrett’s left knee hurt, but NFL players play in pain, so that’s what the San Diego Chargers cornerback did. For two games, Verrett gutted it out.
“In this league, everybody plays with injuries,” the former TCU star said in a phone interview. “Nobody plays 100 percent out there. The mindset I grew up on was nothing but toughness. There was no hesitation. I was going to be out there unless they took me out on a stretcher.”
Verrett injured his knee in a Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He downplayed it, so the Chargers didn’t know the severity.
“I thought it was just tightness,” Verrett said. “I’m not a big fan of MRIs just because MRIs always have bad results, so I stayed away from that. I came out around the eighth play of the Indy game after I felt my knee kind of buckle. But I just kept playing through that.
“After that game, it started getting tighter, but I thought it was just regular football tightness. So I was doing the treatment, the rehab, strengthening in the weight room. Then, after the New Orleans game [Oct. 2], I just felt too much pressure in my knee. I woke up and was stiff even walking. Right when I walked in the training room, I said, ‘I think I’ve got to go get an MRI. Something ain’t right.’ ”
As Verrett predicted, the MRI delivered bad news: A partially torn anterior cruciate ligament meant season-ending knee surgery.
It was his first ACL injury, and he hopes his last.
Verrett went under the knife for reconstructive surgery Oct. 19 and said he almost has full range of motion back in his knee. He rehabs two hours a day and then works in the weight room on his upper body.
“I’m exactly where I should be in my rehab,” Verrett said. “I’ve got nothing but time, so I’m progressing.”
The Chargers likely will place Verrett on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp. But he hopes to return in time for the final two preseason games, 10 months from his surgery.
“That’s the main focus is to at least play a couple of preseason games,” Verrett said. “I’m not going to force myself to be there for the start of training camp. The main thing is being there for Week 1 of the season.”
Verrett admits “frustration” at not being able to help his team. It’s the second time in his three seasons that he’s ended on injured reserve.
Verrett missed 10 games his rookie season with a torn labrum.
“You feel like you’re letting your teammates down,” Verrett said. “As a competitor, you want to be out there competing.”
Verrett, a first-round draft choice in 2014, made the Pro Bowl last season after 47 tackles, three interceptions, a touchdown and 12 pass breakups. He had plans for a return trip after earning a reputation as one of the league’s top corners a year ago.
“Last year was a chance for me to shine and be able to get my name out there and get the respect I’ve wanted,” Verrett said. “This year, I wanted to be able to master the things that I did last year and show that it wasn’t just a fluke. That’s another thing I’ve been dealing with not being able to play this year.”
