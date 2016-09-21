Rookie QB leads home underdog Patriots against Texans

Houston Texans (2-0) at New England Patriots (2-0)
7:25 p.m. Thursday, KTVT/11, NFL Network
Line: Texans by 1 1/2
Two of the league’s eight remaining undefeated teams meet on short rest. The Patriots are in unfamiliar territory, being forced to start rookie third-round quarterback Jacoby Brissett, after a shoulder injury sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo last week. He will have his hands full against the Texans’ third-ranked defense that recorded four sacks and recovered three fumbles Sunday against the Chiefs. The Pats are a home underdog for only the fourth time since 2005, despite leading the all-time series 6-1.
Comments