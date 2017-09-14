Andy Dalton, a poster boy for inept NFL offense in Week 1, facing equally weak Texans

Andy Dalton was one of the poster boys for an NFL opening week that had so much bad offense the fans were left with scar tissue.
On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and TCU Rose Bowl icon tried to get it right as the offensively challenged NFL began Week 2 of the 2017 season with a Bengals-Houston Texans pairing fraught with football-watching peril.
In 6 career games against Houston (including playoffs), Andy Dalton has a 1-5 record with 3 pass TD, 7 INT, and a 68.9 passer rating.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 14, 2017
The NFL’s opening Sunday, after a bizarrely offensive Chiefs-Patriots Thursday opener, looked to be more like the fifth preseason game.
Six NFL teams opened the season scoring in single digits.
Extending the preseason isn’t what fans had in mind, but the NFL seems to bungle a lot of things these days, so rich, so powerful, so clumsy.
Thursday Night Football is BACK.@HoustonTexans. @Bengals.— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2017
Only on @nflnetwork (8:25pm ET). #TNF #HOUvsCIN pic.twitter.com/QgIMCiTJiO
Game 1 of the why-are-these-guys-playing-on-Thursday had all the makings of following the test-pattern dullness of last year’s Thursday night fare, when a temporary restraining order should have been sought.
The Bengals lost Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens 20-0, as in nothing for Cincinnati, a team that plays football for a living.
Dalton was 16 of 31 passing for 170 yards and suffered four interceptions.
Twitter had a field day with Dalton.
As part of his yearly charity work, Andy Dalton is donating footballs today to needy Raven defenders who have no footballs to call their own— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) September 10, 2017
Live look at Andy Dalton's first half.... pic.twitter.com/cKKQmcWilI— Andrew K (@COSportsNut) September 10, 2017
Wow Andy Dalton crowd surfing pic.twitter.com/FuOdV3iFuH— Jake (@BlondedYeezus) September 10, 2017
The Texans came in for similar scorn after a woeful 29-7 season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who know woeful when they see it.
NFL beat writer John McClain of the Houston Chronicle gave Texans starting quarterback Tom Savage an F-minus in handing out his grades for the game.
But, you may say, the Texans’ offensive line was the problem. McClain gave that contingent a rare F-double minus.
In “Animal House” parlance, that’s worse than zero point zero zero.
feels like a bad idea for the texans to let the jaguars sack the quarterback on every play but what do i know— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 10, 2017
#Texans start 0-1 and lose 29-7 to Jaguars at home. Bill O'Brien's team owes Houston an apology. Horrendous.— Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) September 10, 2017
