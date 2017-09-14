The season had an up-is-down start for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday. Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell sacked Dalton during the second half .
The season had an up-is-down start for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday. Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell sacked Dalton during the second half . Gary Landers AP
The season had an up-is-down start for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton on Sunday. Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell sacked Dalton during the second half . Gary Landers AP

Houston Texans

Andy Dalton, a poster boy for inept NFL offense in Week 1, facing equally weak Texans

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

September 14, 2017 6:18 PM

Andy Dalton was one of the poster boys for an NFL opening week that had so much bad offense the fans were left with scar tissue.

On Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and TCU Rose Bowl icon tried to get it right as the offensively challenged NFL began Week 2 of the 2017 season with a Bengals-Houston Texans pairing fraught with football-watching peril.

The NFL’s opening Sunday, after a bizarrely offensive Chiefs-Patriots Thursday opener, looked to be more like the fifth preseason game.

Six NFL teams opened the season scoring in single digits.

Extending the preseason isn’t what fans had in mind, but the NFL seems to bungle a lot of things these days, so rich, so powerful, so clumsy.

Game 1 of the why-are-these-guys-playing-on-Thursday had all the makings of following the test-pattern dullness of last year’s Thursday night fare, when a temporary restraining order should have been sought.

The Bengals lost Sunday to the Baltimore Ravens 20-0, as in nothing for Cincinnati, a team that plays football for a living.

Dalton was 16 of 31 passing for 170 yards and suffered four interceptions.

Twitter had a field day with Dalton.

The Texans came in for similar scorn after a woeful 29-7 season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who know woeful when they see it.

NFL beat writer John McClain of the Houston Chronicle gave Texans starting quarterback Tom Savage an F-minus in handing out his grades for the game.

But, you may say, the Texans’ offensive line was the problem. McClain gave that contingent a rare F-double minus.

In “Animal House” parlance, that’s worse than zero point zero zero.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory 0:51

Summit QB Brysen McKinney runs and throws Jaguars to victory
Banister breaks down Rangers' 2-5 homestand, Thursday loss 2:46

Banister breaks down Rangers' 2-5 homestand, Thursday loss
Cashner: Difficult series, difficult fifth inning 1:01

Cashner: Difficult series, difficult fifth inning

View More Video