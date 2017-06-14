Jonathan Cooper works as first-team left guard for Cowboys

Jonathan Cooper has spent most of his time this offseason working at center for the Dallas Cowboys. But he returned to left guard with the first-team on Wednesday, the second day of the mandatory three-day minicamp.
“A little refresher course,” Cooper said. “It’s been a while, so had to knock the rust off. But it felt great to be back there.”
Cooper, 27, is considered the favorite to win the starting left guard job in training camp with La’el Collins moving to right tackle and Ron Leary leaving for Denver in free agency.
Cooper’s main competition appears to be Chaz Green, a 2015 third-round pick. But Cooper isn’t getting too caught up in his position battle at this point.
“I’m just focusing on the little things, keep working on the technique,” Cooper said. “Improve on that and continue to get the playbook down and compete. Continue to take advantage of any opportunity I get. That’s the biggest thing.”
Cooper signed with the Cowboys on Jan. 4 before their playoff game last year, and then signed a one-year extension on March 14. He was the seventh overall pick in 2013, but has battled injuries much of his career.
“It’s been a roller coaster ride, but I try to stay positive and look forward and be optimistic about the future,” Cooper said.
