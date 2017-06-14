Cowboys’ Dak Prescott leads New Era Cap brand campaign

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be a brand ambassador for New Era Cap, the official on-field cap of the National Football League.

New Era will launch its first 2017 on-field campaign leading into NFL training camps. Training Collection features a variety of products, including 39THIRTY®, 9TWENTY®, GOLFER, Visor and Bucket caps.

Prescott and the Cowboys go to training camp in Oxnard, Calif., in late July.

Prescott will be featured across New Era’s football marketing campaigns throughout the entire season. New Era has been the official on-field cap of the NFL since 2012.