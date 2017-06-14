Retail market has Cowboys looking hard at their blue uniforms

The Dallas Cowboys have always believed in dressing for success.
After all, business is business.
According to an NFL.com report, the Cowboys are thinking about wearing their blue road uniforms more this season because they are so popular in the retail market.
However, the team said Wednesday that they will not be wearing blue uniforms more at home this season at AT&T Stadium. They rarely wear the blue uniforms at home outside of special occasions or dates.
Clothes don’t make the team, but if they are more marketable, it’s worth a look.
