Jason Garrett had full attendance at Tuesday’s minicamp.
Jason Garrett had full attendance at Tuesday’s minicamp. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Jason Garrett had full attendance at Tuesday’s minicamp. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Cowboys Corner Blog

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Corner

June 13, 2017 6:46 PM

All Cowboys present as team begins three-day minicamp

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

FRISCO

All players were present and accounted for when the Dallas Cowboys opened their mandatory three-day minicamp on Tuesday. That’s certainly a welcomed sign for coach Jason Garrett and the rest of the staff.

The Cowboys had great participation in the voluntary organized team activities the past three weeks.

“It’s something we think is important,” Garrett said. “We are fortunate to have a lot of guys who live in Dallas, a lot of guys who like to be around the facility. A lot of guys who like to come to work and work together. I think it has benefited team. It has allowed us to lay a good foundation up to this point.”

Garrett has structured the minicamp like a regular practice week leading into a game. Tuesday was treated like a Wednesday, Wednesday will be treated like a Thursday and Thursday will be treated like a Friday. The team went through situational drills on Tuesday, something that Garrett and his staff implemented throughout OTAs.

“We’ve been working on those for the last three weeks, even more intense here over the next three days,” Garrett said.

With every player in attendance, it eliminated any off-field distractions for the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan praised Garrett and Cowboys’ ownership for establishing this kind of culture.

“I really credit the culture that we have here cause it’s really driven by the players and they’re wanting to buy into what we’re doing,” Linehan said. “Really got some really good guys who work hard. I think every team has good guys, I’m sure great guys, but this is a great group of kids and it’s mianly because of how they work.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

FW Police chief: ‘I should have gone higher’ with officer’s suspension in Craig arrest

FW Police chief: ‘I should have gone higher’ with officer’s suspension in Craig arrest 3:30

FW Police chief: ‘I should have gone higher’ with officer’s suspension in Craig arrest
Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's 0:32

Homeless people forced out of Fort Worth's "tent city"

Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick 0:43

Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick "My time is now"

View More Video

Sports Videos