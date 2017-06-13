Jerry Jones keeping quiet on his Hall of Fame presenter choice

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made his decision on who will present him during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August.
He just isn’t ready to announce it publicly.
“I have decided that. It has been very well-received by everybody that I’m close to, family or otherwise,” Jones said on Monday. “We’ll make a little special time for that [announcement].”
Jones, who has owned the Cowboys since 1989, had plenty of options to choose from. His son, Stephen, has been his right-hand man since he purchased the team. His daughter, Charlotte, is the team’s executive vice president/ chief brand officer and has become one of the most visible females in the NFL.
Regardless of who he chooses, Jones is looking forward to the weekend as he’s enshrined as a contributor. He’ll be inducted on Saturday, August 5, two days after the Cowboys take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.
Along with Jones, the 2017 class includes Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson and Kurt Warner.
