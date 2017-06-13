Irvin urges Florida state attorneys to decline rape charges

Michael Irvin and his lawyer Ken Padowitz repeatedly called on the Broward County State Attorney’s office Tuesday to decline charges against Irvin for an alleged sexual assault in March.

A 27-year-old woman filed a report with Fort Lauderdale police in late March alleging that Irvin, 51, drugged and raped her at a Florida hotel. Irvin, mostly through his lawyer at a news conference Tuesday held at Padowitz’ office, adamantly denied any wrongdoing, but, when pressed on Tuesday, denied that any sexual contact with the woman had occurred that night at all.

“Nothing happened, period,” Irvin said at the news conference that was live-streamed by several media outlets. “No sexual contact whatsoever. Nothing happened, period.”

Irvin told TMZ last month that his legal team had been informed that the rape kit associated with the case had come back negative. He told local radio station 105.3 The Fan that he had been informed by Fort Lauderdale police officials that his name would soon be cleared in the case.

But that hasn’t happened. Fort Lauderdale police closed the case and sent findings to the Broward County State Attorney’s office on Thursday. Charges have yet to be filed against Irvin or anyone else in the case.

That delay was what Irvin and Padowitz focused on in their 17-minute news conference Tuesday. Padowitz began with a prepared statement and answered the bulk of the questions from reporters, while Irvin spoke for roughly one minute throughout the process.

“The Broward State Attorney’s office has had ample time to review the evidence in this case,” Padowitz said. “The evidence is now in and completely supports everything that Michael Irvin has said all along in this situation. The State Attorney’s office is there to assure justice is done, and in this situation, because the evidence concerning video tapes, the toxicology reports, all the evidence and testimony in this case supports fully what Michael Irvin has said all along. There is no criminal case here. The Broward State Attorney’s office has a legal obligation to determine: 1. Do they have a likelihood of conviction, and 2. Can they prove their case to the exclusion of every single reasonable doubt. The answer to those two questions is ‘absolutely not.’”

Irvin has been through similar situations before, but has never been criminally charged. He called this latest set of allegations “the most difficult thing that my family and I have had to live through.”

Irvin was previously accused of assaulting a woman in a hotel room in 2007. Prosecutors didn’t press charges then, and each side sued each other in civil court in a case that resulted in a confidential settlement in 2011.