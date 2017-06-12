NFL Network will feature 2 Dallas Cowboys preseason games

NFL Network will broadcast two Dallas Cowboys preseason games as part of their 16 live preseason game schedule.
In Week 1, NFL Network will have the Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday, Aug. 12, with an 8 p.m. kickoff. The game will feature second-year quarterbacks Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Jared Goff of the Rams.
In Week 2, the network has the Cowboys hosting Indianapolis at AT&T Stadium with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
NFL Network will broadcast one game during Week 3 on Thursday, Aug. 24 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins at 6 p.m.
The Network’s live preseason schedule concludes with a Week 4 double-header on Thursday, Aug. 31, with the New York Jets hosting Philadelphia at 6 p.m. and Oakland taking on Seattle at 9 p.m.
NFL Network’s live preseason schedule
(Fort Worth time)
Week 1
Wednesday, August 9
6:30 PM – Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers
Thursday, August 10
7 p.m. – Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears
Friday, August 11
6 p.m. – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants
9 p.m. – San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (joined live in progress)
Saturday, August 12
8 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, August 13
12:30 p.m. – Detroit Lions vs. Indianapolis Colts
7 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2
Friday, August 18
9 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks
Saturday, August 19
2 p.m. – Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans
6 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts vs. Dallas Cowboys
9 p.m. – Denver Broncos vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, August 20
3 p.m. – Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
7 p.m. – New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3
Thursday, August 24
6 p.m. – Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4
Thursday, August 31
6 p.m. – Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets
9 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders
Note: Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams’ over-the-air station markets.
