NFL Network will feature 2 Dallas Cowboys preseason games

NFL Network will broadcast two Dallas Cowboys preseason games as part of their 16 live preseason game schedule.

In Week 1, NFL Network will have the Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams game on Saturday, Aug. 12, with an 8 p.m. kickoff. The game will feature second-year quarterbacks Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Jared Goff of the Rams.

In Week 2, the network has the Cowboys hosting Indianapolis at AT&T Stadium with a 6 p.m. kickoff.

NFL Network will broadcast one game during Week 3 on Thursday, Aug. 24 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins at 6 p.m.

The Network’s live preseason schedule concludes with a Week 4 double-header on Thursday, Aug. 31, with the New York Jets hosting Philadelphia at 6 p.m. and Oakland taking on Seattle at 9 p.m.