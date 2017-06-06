Dak Prescott (4) and Ezekiel Elliott (21) are among most popular NFL players.
Dak Prescott (4) and Ezekiel Elliott (21) are among most popular NFL players. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodrigeuez@star-telegram.com
Dak Prescott (4) and Ezekiel Elliott (21) are among most popular NFL players. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodrigeuez@star-telegram.com
Cowboys Corner Blog

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Corner

June 06, 2017 10:42 AM

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott among top jersey sales

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

This shouldn’t come as a surprise -- Dallas Cowboys’ rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are among the most popular players in the NFL this offseason.

Prescott has the second-best selling jersey behind New England’s Tom Brady this offseason, according to Dick’s Sporting Goods jersey report. The offseason is counted from the NFL Draft to today.

Elliott, meanwhile, has the sixth-best selling jersey. Behind Prescott and Elliott, the Cowboys are the second-most popular team in jersey sales trailing only the Patriots. In the 2016 season, the Cowboys had the third-best selling jerseys.

New England has the top-seller (Brady) and the fourth-best seller (Rob Gronkowski). The Patriots, Cowboys and Carolina Panthers are the only teams with multiple players in the top-10. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is seventh and linebacker Luke Kuechly is eighth.

Detroit quarterback and Dallas native Matthew Stafford has the third-most popular jersey.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Teen wins five-month battle for survival

Teen wins five-month battle for survival 1:18

Teen wins five-month battle for survival
Take TCU's Brandon Parrish out to the ballgame 1:21

Take TCU's Brandon Parrish out to the ballgame
Motorist in disabled car killed in I-35 crash in Denton 1:13

Motorist in disabled car killed in I-35 crash in Denton

View More Video

Sports Videos