Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott among top jersey sales

This shouldn’t come as a surprise -- Dallas Cowboys’ rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are among the most popular players in the NFL this offseason.
Prescott has the second-best selling jersey behind New England’s Tom Brady this offseason, according to Dick’s Sporting Goods jersey report. The offseason is counted from the NFL Draft to today.
Elliott, meanwhile, has the sixth-best selling jersey. Behind Prescott and Elliott, the Cowboys are the second-most popular team in jersey sales trailing only the Patriots. In the 2016 season, the Cowboys had the third-best selling jerseys.
New England has the top-seller (Brady) and the fourth-best seller (Rob Gronkowski). The Patriots, Cowboys and Carolina Panthers are the only teams with multiple players in the top-10. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is seventh and linebacker Luke Kuechly is eighth.
Detroit quarterback and Dallas native Matthew Stafford has the third-most popular jersey.
Comments