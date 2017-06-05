Dallas Cowboys claim quarterback Zac Dysert off waivers

The Dallas Cowboys switched reserve quarterbacks on Monday.

They claimed Zac Dysert off waivers from Arizona and cut Austin Appleby. Dysert has spent time with six organizations since being drafted in the seventh-round by Denver in 2013.

The Miami-Ohio product has never played in an NFL regular-season game. In college, he passed for 12,013 yards with 73 touchdowns and 51 interceptions in 46 games over four seasons with the RedHawks.

Appleby, meanwhile, was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 12. He played his college ball at Purdue and Florida. With the Gators last season, Appleby threw for 1,447 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games (seven starts).