Terrance Williams made sure Tony Romo got ball from last TD pass

The idea of being the man who caught Tony Romo’s final touchdown pass still hasn’t sunk in for Terrance Williams.
Romo hit Williams for a 3-yard score on Jan. 1 at Philadelphia, the only series that Romo took part in last season. And it happened to be Romo’s last play as an NFL quarterback after he decided to walk away from the game earlier this offseason.
It marked Romo’s 248th career touchdown pass.
“It still hasn’t hit me yet,” Williams said as he served as the headliner for the grand opening of Bowlero in Euless on Saturday. “Just ‘cause Tony is still my bro. That’s something when you grow up watching and you’re in high school and college and thinking you’ll never play with this guy.
“Just to know you caught his last touchdown means the world. When I finally sit back down and think about it, then that’s when it’ll hit me. It was his final one, so it felt pretty good.”
Williams said he made sure Romo got the ball after the catch even though he didn’t know Romo would soon leave the game for the CBS Sports broadcast booth.
“When we came back to the sideline, I gave it back to him,” Williams said. “He was trying to give me the ball to keep it, so I had to cuss to give it back to him. He finally took it.”
Williams grew up in Dallas, attending W.T. White High School and then heading south for college at Baylor. He joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick in 2013, and his primary quarterback has been Romo much of his career.
Williams has caught 20 career touchdowns, including 14 thrown by Romo.
