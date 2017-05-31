Cowboys’ Jason Garrett: No excuse for Nolan Carroll’s DWI arrest

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll has taken accountability for his actions early Monday that led to his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
“It’s a disappointing situation,” coach Jason Garrett said after Wednesday’s organized team activities. “There is no explanation, no excuse for putting yourself in that situation.
“Nolan has taken responsibility for it. He’s been accountable to it, not only with me and the coaching staff, but with the team. He’s going to learn from the situation. We all can learn from the situation and move forward.”
Carroll didn’t make himself available to address the situation with reporters on Wednesday.
Carroll committed a traffic violation at about 2:20 a.m. in the 2220 block of McKinney Avenue early Monday, according to a Dallas Police Department release, and was then booked into the Dallas County Jail on DWI charges. He was released after posting bond at 2:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon.
The arrest and any conviction could result in a suspension of at least two games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy. Garrett refused to say whether Carroll faced any internal discipline from the Cowboys.
Carroll, 30, signed a three-year, $10 million deal with the Cowboys in free agency. He spent the past three seasons with the Eagles, starting all 16 games last season.
Carroll has worked with the first-team defense the past two days during the Cowboys’ organized team activities.
“He’s a smart, veteran guy – understands what he’s doing really well,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said of Carroll’s early impressions on the field.
“He’s going to be a real asset for us.”
For now, though, the arrest looms over Carroll and the rest of the team. This is a situation the Cowboys take seriously.
In December 2012, defensive lineman Josh Brent drove drunk and killed practice squad linebacker Jerry Brown in an accident.
“It’s obviously a very serious issue. It’s an issue that hits close to home to us,” Garrett said. “It’s something that we have to all learn from. He has to learn from it individually, we have to learn from it as players, coaches, staff members and everybody ... We addressed the issue here like we have with other situations that have come up with our team and issues that have come up around the league.
“You address them head on. You do your best to solve the issue and learn from it and move forward.”
This will be the third consecutive season the Cowboys will have multiple defensive players suspended to start the season.
Along with Carroll, defensive end David Irving is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
