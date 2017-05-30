Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato to visit Cowboys practice Wednesday

The Dallas Cowboys will have a brush with racing royalty on Wednesday.
Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato is scheduled to be at The Star in Frisco for the Cowboys’ organized team activities. Sato will watch practice and then visit with players and coaches afterward.
The Cowboys have several race fans within the locker room. Right guard Zack Martin grew up in Indianapolis and has attended multiple Indy 500s. Left tackle Tyron Smith has gone to the Indy 500 as well. Martin, Smith, running back Ezekiel Elliott and safety Byron Jones were among a group of Cowboys who attended the IndyCar race last June at Texas Motor Speedway.
Sato won the 101st Indy 500 on Sunday, passing Helio Castroneves in the final laps to become the first Japanese driver to win open-wheel racing’s signature event.
Sato’s appearance is part of his DFW media tour put on by Texas Motor Speedway. The IndyCar Series comes to town next month for the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 on June 10.
