CBS producer calls Tony Romo the next Madden; Romo’s golf booth debut

Legendary CBS Sports Producer Lance Barrow broke a little Tony Romo news at the Ben Hogan award ceremony Monday night, while also making the boldest of predictions about the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback as he moves from the football field to the broadcast booth as the network’s lead NFL analyst.
Barrow, the guest speaker at the black tie gala at the Colonial Country Club, said that Romo will make his CBS debut when he joins the broadcast booth at the 18th hole during coverage of the Dean & Deluca Invitational this weekend.
"It will be the first time he will wear a blazer and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports," Barrow said while swearing the audience to secrecy.
A periscope video of the event was tweeted out for the world to see on the Ben Hogan Award twitter account, @BenHoganAward.
He began speaking about Romo at the 11:20 mark when asked question by Brian Estridge, the master of ceremony.
More importantly, Barrow made a bold prediction of greatness Romo that supersedes him making a cameo in the booth this weekend.
"I think he is going to be great," Barrow said. "I think we have the next John Madden on your hands."
Being called the next John Madden by Barrow is high praise.
Barrow is the coordinating producer of THE NFL ON CBS as well as the lead game producer for the No.1 announcing team that will consist of Jim Nantz and Romo.
He also produces the network’s NFL Thursday Night Football games as well as the network’s lead producer on its golf coverage.
