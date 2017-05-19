Jerry Jones, Staubach combining on 17-story tower project

Are Dallas Cowboys fans moving in with the team?

Jerry Jones and Roger Staubach, two Pro Football Hall of Famers with strong, established business acumen, are combining on plans to build a 17-story luxury residential tower at The Star in Frisco.

Cowboys owner Jones will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August. Staubach, the Cowboys two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, was inducted in 1985. Dallas-based developer Robert Shaw, a former Cowboys player, is also part of the joint venture.

The partnership is part of the vision of the mixed-used complex that is The Star in Frisco. The development will be built just a short walking distance from the Cowboys headquarters.

The Frisco high-rise is being developed by Columbus Realty. The development will rent out roughly 160 apartments for those looking for part- or full-time residence, or those just looking to be one step closer to the team. The average size of each unit will be 1,200 square feet.

Construction is set to break ground in January of 2018, with move-ins beginning in the first quarter of 2019.