The Dallas Cowboys Draft party inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco featured first round of the NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings and performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
The Dallas Cowboys Draft party inside the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco featured first round of the NFL Draft, Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings and performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. (Video by Max Faulkner/Star-Telegram) mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Cowboys Corner Blog

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Corner

May 18, 2017 9:52 AM

Cowboys get taller by signing 6-foot-10 lineman Dan Skipper

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys signed undrafted rookie free agent guard Dan Skipper of Arkansas.

The 6-foot-10, 311-pound Skipper took part in the Cowboys’ rookie mini-camp last week as a tryout candidate. The team signed him Wednesday.

At Arkansas, Skipper was a two-time All-SEC player, one of only six offensive linemen in program history to receive that honor. He was a four-year starter and played in 51 games with 47 starts (second-longest streak in program history).

He also made an impact on special teams, blocking seven field goals, just two off the Football Bowl Subdivision record.

The Cowboys will participate in organized team activities next week.

Dallas Cowboys 2017 schedule

Preseason

Aug. 3 vs. Arizona (NBC)* 7 p.m.

Aug. 12 2 at Los Angeles Rams 8 p.m.

Aug. 19 vs. Indianapolis 6 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Oakland 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Houston 7 p.m.

* Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio

Regular season

Sept. 10 vs. New York Giants (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Related stories from the Star-Telegram

Sept. 17 at Denver (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Arizona (ESPN) 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (KDFW/4) Noon

Oct. 8 vs. Green Bay (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Oct. 15 Bye

Oct. 22 at San Francisco (KDFW/4) 3:05 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Washington (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 5 vs. Kansas City (KTVT 11) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Atlanta (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Philadelphia (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 vs. L.A. Chargers (KTVT/11) 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs. Washington (KXAS/5) 7:25 p.m.

Dec. 10 at New York Giants (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 17 at Raiders (KXAS/5) 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 24 vs. Seattle (KDFW/4) 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 31 at Philadelphia (KDFW/4) Noon

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Haltom Graduating Senior Overcomes Challenges

View More Video

Sports Videos