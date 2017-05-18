Cowboys get taller by signing 6-foot-10 lineman Dan Skipper

The Dallas Cowboys signed undrafted rookie free agent guard Dan Skipper of Arkansas.

The 6-foot-10, 311-pound Skipper took part in the Cowboys’ rookie mini-camp last week as a tryout candidate. The team signed him Wednesday.

At Arkansas, Skipper was a two-time All-SEC player, one of only six offensive linemen in program history to receive that honor. He was a four-year starter and played in 51 games with 47 starts (second-longest streak in program history).

He also made an impact on special teams, blocking seven field goals, just two off the Football Bowl Subdivision record.

The Cowboys will participate in organized team activities next week.