Cowboys want Canelo vs. GGG fight at AT&T Stadium; have made no bid

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Dallas Cowboys would like to host upcoming between fight Canelo Alvavez and IBF, IBO, WBA, WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golvin at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The much anticipated fight, announced last weekend, is set for Sept. 16. The Cowboys play at the Denver Broncos on Sept. 17 so the calendar is clear.

A site has not yet been set, though T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is likely the leading contender along with AT&T Stadium, which hosted Alvarez’s ninth-round knockout of England’s Liam Smith last September as well as two Manny Pacquiao bouts in 2010.

Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles has already submitted a bid for the fight.

The Cowboys have not taken that step but their interest is clear and known, per Jones.

"Would sure like to be considered," Jones said. "No we haven’t made a bid but we’re hopeful of getting in the mix on that. They know we want to do it. They’ll have to contact us. We’ve told them we’re interested when that fight comes around."