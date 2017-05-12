Cowboys’ Dak, Zeke have bobbleheads in college uniforms

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott have limited edition bobbleheads, in their college uniforms, thanks to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The bobbleheads were unveiled Friday. Prescott played at Mississippi State and Elliott played at Ohio State.

The bobbleheads, which are $40 each, are available only from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,017. They were produced by Forever Collectibles and are officially licensed.

The first batch of Prescott’s Mississippi State bobbleheads sold out in near record time Friday morning.

However, the Hall of Fame and Museum will be having additional bobbleheads produced. The initial production run was for 144 of the 2,017 bobbleheads, and the Hall of Fame and Museum is now taking pre-orders for the remaining bobbleheads. The second run, which will be the same bobblehead numbered 145 and above, is expected to arrive in September.