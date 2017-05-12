Cowboys Corner Blog

May 12, 2017 12:27 PM

Whew! EA SPORTS Madden 18 curse not in play with Cowboys

By David Humphrey

Forget the Sports Illustrated cover curse, sometimes being on the EA SPORTS Madden NFL video game cover can be just as dangerous.

Dallas Cowboys fans won’t have to worry about that this year.

Neither quarterback Dak Prescott nor running back Ezekiel Elliott, both of whom rose to stardom as rookies in 2016, made the cover of Madden 18.

New England quarterback Tom Brady is on the cover of Madden 18. The Madden trailer is already out.

Similar to the SI cover, several players on the video game covers in the past have had lackluster seasons and/or significant injuries, including 2016 cover player Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s teammate.

Time will tell on the five-time Super Bowl champion Brady.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 launches August 25. Details of the game are set to debut at EA PLAY on June 10.

Madden NFL 18 will be available worldwide for Xbox One and PlayStation®4.

