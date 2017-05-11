Cowboys explored trading up for Missouri DE Charles Harris

The Cowboys had conversations with the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the NFL Draft to move up for Missouri defensive end Charles Harris, according to multiple sources.

Trade talks didn’t get as close as some in past years, one source said. Once the Ravens’ target, Marlon Humphrey, remained on the board at No. 16, Baltimore opted to select the Alabama cornerback rather than trade down.

The Dolphins selected Harris at No. 22.

The Cowboys entered the first round ready to stand pat and wait for one of the top defensive ends to fall to them. But the Cowboys did not try to hide how much they coveted Harris, believing he fit their defense and what coordinator Rod Marinelli wants to do.

That’s what promoted at least exploratory trade conversations. But as one source pointed out, the cost to move up in the first round is expensive, especially considering the Cowboys’ many defensive needs.

The Cowboys also had first-round interest in UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinely, but the Falcons jumped the Cowboys and picked him at No. 26. The Cowboys selected Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton at No. 28 and were satisfied with the choice.

Dallas ended up using seven of nine selections on defensive players, getting Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the second round and Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the third, among others.