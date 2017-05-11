Jerry Jones wants Elliott used more in the passing game

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has already said he would like to be used more as a pass receiver in 2017.

He led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards on a league-high 322 carries as a rookie last season, but only had 32 catches on just 40 targets, which ranked 40th among NFL running backs.

If owner Jerry Jones has anything to do with it, Elliott will get his wish because Jones wants the same.

"He's got great hands," Jones said Wednesday. "He's really problematic for defenses in the passing game, and certainly would (like to see him get more touches). Every time we can get him the ball I feel good about it."

Elliott identified being a bigger part of the passing game and being a more dominant second-level runner as his two focuses heading into his second year in the NFL.

The issue with the passing game is finding receptions in an offense that features Jason Witten, Dez Bryant, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams.

But considering that Elliott is the team’s most explosive player, the Cowboys need to find away to get him the ball in as many ways as possible.

"We have a lot of weapons on offense," Elliott said earlier this week. "We got a lot of guys that can catch the football, so I don't know if that's exactly going to happen. But it may."