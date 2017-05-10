Cowboys likely receive four compensatory picks in 2018 draft

The Cowboys lost 11 players in free agency. They likely get four compensatory picks for those players in the 2018 NFL Draft.
According to overthecap.com, the Cowboys likely receive a fourth-rounder for Ron Leary, a fifth-rounder for Barry Church, a fifth-rounder for Brandon Carr and a sixth-rounder for Morris Claiborne.
Leary signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Broncos; Carr a four-year, $24 million deal with the Ravens; Church a four-year, $26 million deal with the Jaguars; and Claiborne a one-year, $5 million deal with the Jets.
“That’s a big part of free agency, and that’s what you measure when you go into it,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “I give Will [McClay] and his staff a lot of credit. We sat down early in the process and looked at, hey, what’s going to be available in the draft. We obviously have a cap situation with what we’re trying to get accomplished with signing three offensive linemen who would be very Pro Bowl-type, All-Pro-type [contract] numbers, which obviously stresses your roster in terms of your cap.
“I’m going to stress this again, because I think the world of Mo. I think the world of Brandon Carr. I think the world of Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox. But at some point, unfortunately, we have to allocate dollars and that becomes our job to do that, and then you have to say, ‘Well, we’re going to get compensation for them, knowing that we were going to lose a lot of guys, but then you’re able to replace them, and then hopefully you go into a draft, and if you’ve done your homework in a good way, which once again I give credit to our scouting department of really laying out early and often that there were going to be some good picks on the defensive side of the ball then we could afford to lose some of those guys. And obviously we made what I think is a good decision looking at the receiving depth in the draft to maybe jump a little bit on Terrance [Williams] and take care of that need versus having that we would have had to be looking at that there in the second and third round had we not re-signed Terrance.”
