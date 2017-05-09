Cowboys Corner Blog

Cowboys Corner Blog

The latest news and notes about the Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Corner

May 09, 2017 7:20 AM

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott wants to be dominant 2nd-level runner

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

How does Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott improve on an outstanding rookie season in which he led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards?

He says by being a more dominant second-level runner.

Despite also having more 20-plus yard runs than anyone in the league, Elliott says he has room for improvement in that area which should result in more explosive plays for the Cowboys offense.

“I just want to work on being a more dominant, second-level runner,” Elliott said at the Reliant Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ballpark Monday. “I think a couple of times last year I could’ve been more elusive when I got to the second level. I just want to focus on altering my runs.”

Elliott will also become a bigger factor in the Cowboys passing game in 2017. He caught just 32 passes as a rookie. Look for that number to go up as the Cowboys plan to use him more on third downs.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Nick Martinez looks for positives after Rangers' loss

Nick Martinez looks for positives after Rangers' loss 1:07

Nick Martinez looks for positives after Rangers' loss
Jeff Banister breaks down the offense's shortcomings Monday 1:36

Jeff Banister breaks down the offense's shortcomings Monday
Jeff Heath ready to compete for starting job 2:08

Jeff Heath ready to compete for starting job

View More Video

Sports Videos