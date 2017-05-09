Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott wants to be dominant 2nd-level runner

How does Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott improve on an outstanding rookie season in which he led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards?
He says by being a more dominant second-level runner.
Despite also having more 20-plus yard runs than anyone in the league, Elliott says he has room for improvement in that area which should result in more explosive plays for the Cowboys offense.
“I just want to work on being a more dominant, second-level runner,” Elliott said at the Reliant Home Run Derby at Dr. Pepper Ballpark Monday. “I think a couple of times last year I could’ve been more elusive when I got to the second level. I just want to focus on altering my runs.”
Elliott will also become a bigger factor in the Cowboys passing game in 2017. He caught just 32 passes as a rookie. Look for that number to go up as the Cowboys plan to use him more on third downs.
