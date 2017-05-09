A smiling Dez Bryant shows up late to HR Derby, went to wrong park

What would a Dallas Cowboys off season be without a little controversy from receiver Dez Bryant?
Well, Monday was as close as the Cowboys got when Bryant showed up late for a Reliant Home Run Derby.
You see Bryant went to Globe Life Park in Arlington.
The event was being held at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.
As he’s done in the past, Bryant was geared up and ready to perform in the home run derby, benefitting the Salvation Army. He had on new Jordan brand cleats.
He just went to the wrong place.
“I had a little issue,” said a smiling Bryant, who owned his mistake. “I drove out to Arlington. I had more fresh Jordans on, I was ready. Yall don’t kill me too much my son has already killed me. I was ready to go back to the house. He was like daddy, ‘(Jason) Witten’s kids are here. I want to go. So I come on, I’m going still take you our here.’ We are here to have fun, see the fans and have a good time.”
It made for some good laughs in what now qualifies as a controversy for an older and maturing yet still fallible Bryant.
“He was ready to go and everything. He had his spikes on and everything,” coach Jason Garrett said with a smile. “He just went to the wrong ball park.”
Asked if he was surprised that Bryant would make that mistake, Garrett said: “No comment.”
The thing that’s most important to Bryant and the Cowboys is that his mind and body is right and ready to go for 2017 as he’s enjoying his first full off season in two years.
He missed the missed the off season before the 2015 season in a contract dispute. He spent last off season rehabbing from foot surgery.
Bryant said he’s healthy as he’s been since before the 2014.
After catching 91, 92 and 88 passes for 41 combined touchowns during the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons respectively, Bryant caught a combined 81 passes for 11 the past two seasons, thanks largely to injuries
One of the big reasons the Cowboys expect to be improved on offense in 2017 is Bryant’s renewed health.
He said what’s going on right now with him and the Cowboys during workouts “is a beautiful thing.”
“My health is outstanding,” Bryant said. “I’m extremely excited. I’m extremely level. My mind is right. I’m able to have a full off season. I’m expecting good things from myself.”
