Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick says he’s ‘as good as they can get’

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick was initially miffed about his name coming up in trade rumors during the 2017 NFL Draft last month
And that was before the team finished a defensive-heavy draft with the addition of three cornerbacks, including two who could conceivably replace him in the slot in the form of Colorado’s Chidobe Awuzie (second round) and Michigan’s Jourdan Lewis (third round).
Scandrick said he has yet to have a conversation with owner Jerry Jones about his status but he talked to others in the organization while participating in the Cowboys off season program.
Speaking publicly for the first time at the Reliant Home Run Derby Monday, Scandrick said he’s unbothered because he’s survived challenges before. His focus on getting healthy and getting better.
"I just control the things that I can control," Scandrick said. "I feel like when I'm healthy and on top of my game, I can compete with anybody. I feel like I'm as good as they can get. I'm confident in my abilities."
"I was here when they drafted Morris (Claiborne) No. 6 (overall in 2012)," Scandrick added. "I'm just going to come to work and do the same thing and just do me and continue to try to get better."
Before this season, the Cowboys have actually drafted nine cornerbacks since Scandrick was picked in the fifth round in 2008.
He outlasted them all _ as well as Mike Jenkins, a first-round pick in 2008 _ because of his competitive fire and his chip-on-shoulder mentality.
He admittedly struggled in 2016 due to complications from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2015 season.
Executive vice president Stephen Jones said during the draft that a healthy Scandrick is as good as any cornerback they have.
Scandrick is ready and properly motivated to prove him right.
Despite a few ruffled feathers, a Cowboys team in need of improved cornerback play after letting Claiborne and Brandon Carr walk in free agency should benefit from a feisty but renewed Scandrick as well as the draft-day additions.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
