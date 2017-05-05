Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott part of home run challenge

Dak Prescott proved to be a home-run draft pick for the Dallas Cowboys. But can he actually hit a home run?
That answer will come on Monday as Prescott is among a handful of Cowboys scheduled to take part in the sixth annual Reliant Home Run Derby charity competition.
This year’s event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco and is open to the public for the first time. Tickets are $5 and children 10 and under are admitted free. Proceeds from the event benefit The Salvation Army.
Prescott will be joined by running back Ezekiel Elliott; tight end Jason Witten; receivers Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams; offensive linemen Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and Travis Frederick; defensive backs Byron Jones, Orlando Scandrick and Jeff Heath; and coach Jason Garrett.
Each participant will take turns to try and go deep at the Rangers’ Double A home.
Doors will open to the public at 4:30 p.m. and it’s expected to conclude around 6:45 p.m. Last year’s event raised $50,000.
