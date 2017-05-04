Stephen Jones confirms the Cowboys want to change marijuana policy

Executive vice president Stephen Jones reiterated on during an interview with Pro Football Talk that the Cowboys plan to the lobby the NFL to change the drug policy as it relates to marijuana.
Owner Jerry Jones made a similar request to the NFL owners during private meeting in March.
The elder Jones even talked last week about suspended defensive end Randy Gregory’s chances of returning to the league hinging on a possibly change in the drug policy.
Stephen Jones doubled down, saying it’s time for the NFL review its outdated approach to marijuana in the best interest of the players and the league.
“Well, our system, our testing, has been in place for years and not unlike we do in our organization . . . we always look to see how we can do it better,” Stephen Jones said. “I think Jerry’s opinion, my opinion, is this program, this system has been in place for a long time. I think it needs to be heavily scrutinized in terms of its results.
“Is it helping players in terms of their accountability? And, obviously, addiction is a sickness and you want to make sure — obviously, there’s accountability but it’s also a program that helps players get better. I think personally, I know Jerry and I think that it might could be done better and we just need to take a look at it. Like I said, it’s been the same program that’s been in place for many, many years and I think all things to do with the NFL, we should all want the very best for our players. We should want the very best for our organizations and we should want the very best for our fans, and that’s anything that has to do with the NFL.
“In my opinion, we should take a long hard look at how we’re doing this and see if there’s a way, a better way to do it. What that is, I don’t have the answer. But we have a lot of smart people that can get in there and analyze something and really make some good decisions and see if there need to be changes.”
Stephen Jones said that the changing views of marijuana across the country, considering its legal for medicinal and recreational use in several states, should be part of the league’s consideration.
“You know, I think it should be a part of what’s looked at,” Stephen Jones said. “When you re-look at the whole program, I think you should take a look at every aspect of it. From the testing to the discipline to the amounts, anything to do with this. At the end of the day our goal should be to help players who have sicknesses and addictions and make them better people off the field, and then how we go about that I think is what needs to be looked at and make sure we’re doing everything the best way we can do it. Obviously, when you look at something like that you have to look at, ‘How do we do it in society right now? How does that affect the way a player sees his situation in that lens?’ And then make decisions based on that.”
One thing that is going to make any changes tough is the fact that owners might use it as leverage against the players as it relates to the collective bargaining agreement. Any changes in the drug policy will likely have to made within the CBA and the owners are probably not going to give this to the players without getting something in return, even if its in the best interest of the league.
