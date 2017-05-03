Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl odds drop following NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys addressed their defensive needs through the NFL Draft, selecting defensive end Taco Charlton in the first round and adding depth to their depleted secondary.

But those additions haven't bolstered their Super Bowl odds, according to Bovada.

The Las Vegas bookmaker has the Cowboys at 12-to-1 odds to win Super Bowl 52. Dallas was 9-to-1 favorites after the season, and 10-to-1 on March 16.

In fairness, the 12/1 odds are the second-best of any team in the league. The New England Patriots are the favorites to win the Super Bowl at 7-to-2.

Other teams pegged at 12/1 include the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

The Houston Texans are 16/1 favorites to win it all. As far as other NFC East teams, the New York Giants have the next-best odds at 20/1. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are each 50/1.