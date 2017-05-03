Texas lawmakers honor former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo

The Texas Legislature on Wednesday was Cowboys Country.

Well, at least Tony Romo country.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, who recently left the NFL to become a CBS game analyst, was honored with a resolution in the House of Representatives on Wednesday morning — and was even given the rare honor of banging the gavel after it was read.

“Every session we take time … to recognize people from around the state of Texas,” said state Rep. Richard Raymond, D-Laredo, who wore a No. 9 Cowboys jersey to introduce the resolution. “What I love about Tony Romo is not just all the thrilling games we watched, … but (the fact that) he was a tremendous teammate.”

Raymond said he strongly admires that Romo exemplifies “small town America. And small town America can do great.”

Sometimes you aren’t drafted No. 1, and Tony Romo wasn’t. But you go on to lead America’s team. State Rep. Richard Raymond, D-Laredo

“Sometimes you aren’t drafted No. 1, and Tony Romo wasn’t,” he said. “But you go on to lead America’s team.”

Romo was invited to the Capitol by Raymond, who filed the resolution honoring Romo. But all of the House members signed on to the bill.

State Rep. Matt Krause — a Fort Worth Republican who proudly noted that the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington is in his district — praised the all-time touchdown leader not just for his athleticism, but also for his moral fiber.

“He always showed great character, great resolve, great determination,” Krause said on the House floor.

Krause was among those who met Romo before the presentation. He said they talked about their children, Romo’s career and his future plans.

“It was great having Tony Romo in the House Chamber today,” Krause said. “I know he will make a smooth transition from being one of the most prolific passers in the NFL to the announcing booth. He’s a genuinely kind guy and I wish him well in his next endeavor.”

There was so much interest in Romo that state Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, told lawmakers they didn’t need to line up to meet him and take photos with him on the House floor. Romo headed to the House press conference room after the ceremony to meet all those who were interested.

“One of the most accomplished players in Dallas Cowboys history, Tony Romo has inspired countless football fans with his athleticism, endurance, and commitment to excellence, and it is indeed a pleasure to recognize him for his many contributions to the sport,” House Resolution 1464 stated.

The resolution went on to note that the House of Representatives wanted to “honor Tony Romo for his outstanding career with the Dallas Cowboys and extend to him sincere best wishes as he embarks on the next exciting chapter of his life.”

This continues the so-called Romo “good-bye tour” that began when he decided to leave the NFL. Up next for him: trying to qualify for the 2017 U.S. Open.

Raymond on Wednesday officially declared himself the “biggest Cowboys fan.”

And he went on to make a prediction about Romo’s broadcasting career.

“I predict he will be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, in the booth,” he said, adding that he meant no offense to former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who also moved on to the broadcast booth.

We’re glad you live in Texas. State Rep. Richard Raymond, D-Laredo

“Tony: We appreciate you. We are glad you ended up with the Dallas Cowboys. We are glad for all of the tremendous memories you gave us,” Raymond said. “We’re glad you live in Texas.”